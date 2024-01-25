Advertisement
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crown Castle (CCI) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Crown Castle (CCI) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79, the EPS surprise was +1.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crown Castle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Towers - Total: 40,000 versus 40,086 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Site rental: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Network services and other: $71 million versus $74.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.8% change.

  • Site rental revenues- Towers: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

  • Site rental revenues- Fiber: $524 million compared to the $507.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Fiber: $530 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $503.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

  • Network services and other revenues- Towers: $65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -64.5%.

  • Revenues- Towers: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

  • Network services and other revenues- Fiber: $6 million compared to the $3.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

  • Site rental- Gross margin- Consolidated Total: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Site rental gross margin- Fiber: $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $337.47 million.

  • Network Services & Other- Gross margin: $25 million versus $17.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Crown Castle here>>>

Shares of Crown Castle have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

