Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crown Castle (CCI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Crown Castle (CCI) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79, the EPS surprise was +1.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crown Castle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending Towers - Total : 40,000 versus 40,086 estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenues- Site rental : $1.60 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

Revenues- Network services and other : $71 million versus $74.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.8% change.

Site rental revenues- Towers : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

Site rental revenues- Fiber : $524 million compared to the $507.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

Revenues- Fiber : $530 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $503.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Network services and other revenues- Towers : $65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -64.5%.

Revenues- Towers : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

Network services and other revenues- Fiber : $6 million compared to the $3.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

Site rental- Gross margin- Consolidated Total : $1.20 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Site rental gross margin- Fiber : $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $337.47 million.

Network Services & Other- Gross margin: $25 million versus $17.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Crown Castle have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

