Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,882.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,190.00
    -9.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,474.00
    +15.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.60
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,027.20
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    -0.0520 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    13.19
    -0.11 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2729
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8760
    -0.1020 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,964.97
    -1,199.56 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.71
    +25.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,914.67
    +367.72 (+1.01%)
     

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Brown & Brown (BRO) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.17 million, representing a surprise of +4.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.01 billion compared to the $963.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other income, net: $1.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

  • Revenues- Investment income: $18.50 million compared to the $16.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +293.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions: $42.20 million versus $31.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.7% change.

  • Revenues- Core commissions and fees: $964 million versus $925.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Brown & Brown here>>>

Shares of Brown & Brown have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement