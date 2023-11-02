Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allstate (ALL) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2023, Allstate (ALL) reported revenue of $14.58 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to -$1.56 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.69 billion, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +107.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Combined ratio - Property-liability: 103.4% versus 103.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.
Loss ratio - Property-liability: 82.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 83.4%.
Expense ratio - Property-liability: 21.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 20.7%.
Loss ratio - Homeowners: 82.4% versus 79.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned: $12.27 billion compared to the $12.28 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
Property-Liability- Net Investment Income: $627 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $587.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
Property-liability- Other Revenue: $393 million compared to the $379.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
Revenues- Net investment income: $689 million compared to the $640.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Net Investment Income: $20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $20.57 million.
Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income: $23 million versus $26.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.
Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue: $104 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $97.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned: $569 million versus $579.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>
Shares of Allstate have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.