Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MSC Industrial (MSM) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

MSC Industrial (MSM) reported $935.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $945.97 million, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MSC Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Sales (ADS): $14.80 million versus $15.03 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Sales Days: 63 compared to the 63 average estimate based on six analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for MSC Industrial here>>>

Shares of MSC Industrial have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

