Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About WillScot (WSC) Q2 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, WillScot (WSC) reported revenue of $582.09 million, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $576.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +4.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WillScot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America Modular: $370.68 million versus $376.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

  • Revenue- North America Storage: $211.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Storage: $109.90 million compared to the $96.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Modular: $151.44 million versus $145.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of WillScot have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

