Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Park National (PRK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Park National (PRK) reported revenue of $121.82 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +16.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Park National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 4.3% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

Efficiency ratio : 63.1% versus 66.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Non Interest Income : $26.20 million versus $24.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Income: $95.62 million compared to the $93.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Park National here>>>



Shares of Park National have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

