Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ulta (ULTA) Q3 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $5.07 for the same period compares to $5.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.96, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales - YoY change: 4.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3%.

  • Total stores open at end of the quarter: 1,374 versus 1,370 estimated by nine analysts on average.

  • Total gross square feet at end of the quarter: 14,405.87 Msq ft versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,390.59 Msq ft.

  • Number of stores opened during the quarter: 12 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8.

  • Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,362 compared to the 1,362 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Services: 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath: 13% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Skincare: 19% versus 24.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools: 19% compared to the 21% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41.5%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>

Shares of Ulta have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

