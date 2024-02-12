Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,032.75
    -8.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,838.00
    -46.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,928.75
    -36.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.70
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    -0.0150 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    13.93
    +1.00 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3120
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    50,150.79
    +1,536.95 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.69
    +1.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,525.87
    +628.45 (+1.70%)
     

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Safehold (SAFE) Q4 Earnings

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Safehold (SAFE) reported $103.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 240.3%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to -$5.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.42 million, representing a surprise of +19.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating lease income: $16.92 million compared to the $16.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Other income: $22.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.63 million.

  • Interest income from sales-type leases: $61.15 million compared to the $60.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net income (Loss) per share- Diluted: $0.58 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.34.

View all Key Company Metrics for Safehold here>>>

Shares of Safehold have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement