Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Safehold (SAFE) Q4 Earnings

Safehold (SAFE) reported $103.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 240.3%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to -$5.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.42 million, representing a surprise of +19.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating lease income : $16.92 million compared to the $16.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Other income : $22.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.63 million.

Interest income from sales-type leases : $61.15 million compared to the $60.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Net income (Loss) per share- Diluted: $0.58 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.34.

Shares of Safehold have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

