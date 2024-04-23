Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q1 Earnings

Manhattan Associates (MANH) reported $254.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.32 million, representing a surprise of +4.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Manhattan Associates performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Cloud subscriptions : $78.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%.

Revenue- Maintenance : $34.97 million compared to the $32.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

Revenue- Hardware : $6.55 million compared to the $5.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

Revenue- Services : $132.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

Revenue- Software license: $2.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%.

Shares of Manhattan Associates have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

