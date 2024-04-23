Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mattel (MAT) Q1 Earnings

Mattel (MAT) reported $809.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837.62 million, representing a surprise of -3.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +58.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mattel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $177.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.28 million.

Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price : $93.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.71 million.

Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels: $258.10 million versus $258.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>>



Shares of Mattel have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research