Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, SmarFinancial (SMBK) reported revenue of $40.1 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +19.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 71.2% versus 74.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $4.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.44 billion.

Total noninterest income : $8.38 million compared to the $7.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Mortgage banking : $0.28 million versus $0.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net interest income (FTE) : $31.81 million compared to the $31.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Interchange and debit card transaction fees : $1.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.45 million.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $1.61 million compared to the $1.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Investment services : $1.38 million versus $1.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Other noninterest income : $2.75 million compared to the $1.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Insurance commissions: $1.10 million versus $1.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for SmarFinancial here>>>



Shares of SmarFinancial have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Story continues

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research