Here's What To Make Of Keyera's (TSE:KEY) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Keyera (TSE:KEY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Keyera is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = CA$788m ÷ (CA$8.8b - CA$899m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Keyera has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Keyera compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Keyera Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Keyera. The company has consistently earned 9.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 39% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Keyera's ROCE

Long story short, while Keyera has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 24% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Keyera does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

