Here's what we know about the Ford, UAW tentative agreement and what it means for Kentucky

UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, October 12, 2023

After months of negotiations and a "stand up" strike against the Detroit Three automakers, Ford reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 25 on a new labor contract with the United Auto Workers, the union representing roughly 150,000 autoworkers nationwide.

As Ford workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant and other Ford facilities around the country return to work after a weeks-long strike by the United Auto Workers, here's what we know about the tentative deal.

What's in the contract for Kentucky Ford workers?

The company has committed to $1.2 billion and $750 million investments in the Louisville Assembly and Kentucky Truck plants respectively, as part of the tentative agreement with UAW, according to details provided by a source from the union.

The new contract also proposes the elimination of wage and vacation time tiers, reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments and a $5,000 signing bonus for workers. Additional benefits include health care enhancements, a "historic wage increase," paid parental leave and retirement plan improvements.

The presented total economic gains, which includes the wage increase, cost-of-living adjustment and ratification bonus, in the tentative agreement are:

A production employee working at the full wage rate: $68,200.

A skilled trades worker at full rate: $91,700.

Ford's temporary workforce that are on track to be converted into staff: $171,800-$193,300.

According to the proposed contract, the reinstated cost-of-living adjustments, which were suspended in 2009, would average to $8,800 for all workers.

The proposed agreement also references specific product investments. Here's what it says for the products made at Kentucky's Ford plants.

For the Kentucky Truck plant:

Super Duty vehicles will continue

Expedition vehicles will continue, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Navigator vehicles will continue, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles

For the Louisville Assembly plant:

Story continues

Escape will continue through its planned product lifecycle

Corsair will continue through its planned product lifestyle

An all new electric vehicle product will be added

During negotiations, International UAW President Shawn Fain focused on the “just transition” to battery and electric vehicle production for Ford workers. The UAW wants to include the future battery and EV plants under the National Master Agreement. Ford sources have previously said this is not possible since the BlueOval battery and EV plants in Hardin County and Stanton, Tennessee, are joint ventures with South Korean-based SK On.

Despite this, a page detailing the highlights of the tentative agreement references “battery and EV agreements," but the specifics of those agreements have not yet been released.

Last week, Ford announced it has delayed the start of production at one of its electric vehicle battery plants planned for Hardin County. The decision to stretch out Ford's investment in electric vehicles is due to the market demand for the products not being where the automaker company anticipated.

Two plants are part of BlueOval SK, a joint venture between Ford and Korean partner, SK, in Hardin County. According to Ford, the plants are set to create 5,000 new jobs in Kentucky.

The first plant remains on track to open in 2025. While the second plant was originally slated to begin production the following year, in 2026, that date is now uncertain.

When did Ford and the UAW reach a tentative agreement?

The UAW reached a tentative agreement with Ford on Oct. 25, exactly two weeks after Fain called the company's most profitable plant, KTP, to walk out on strike.

Ford was the first of the Detroit Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW.

"Once KTP went down, the strike was living on borrowed time," Marcus Hudson, Calderone Advisory Group's executive managing director who has automotive and manufacturing expertise, told the Detroit Free Press. "Hourly wages at Ford in North America are roughly $6 billion. ... A 30-day strike at KTP would cost $1.2 billion-plus all the back pay the union would get. That’s more than the union is seeking in the first year."

Louisville saw nearly 9,000 Ford workers from UAW Local 862, the union representing the 12,000 Louisville area Ford workers at KTP and LAP, walk out on strike.

Why were workers on strike?

The UAW spent months negotiating with Ford and the other automakers over issues such as wages, cost-of-living adjustments, retiree benefits, conversion of temporary workers into full-time, ending tiers, the assumption of future battery and electric vehicle plants under the National Master Agreement, and other items.

Despite the back-and-forth negotiations, the two sides were unable to reach a deal before the contract expired.

The first wave of strikes was called Sept. 14, after the contract between the UAW and the automakers expired at 11:59 p.m. A second wave followed on Sept. 22 and a third on Sept. 29.

On Oct. 11, the UAW called Ford's iconic and profitable Kentucky Truck Plant to strike. Following the strike at KTP, other prominent plants at GM and Stellantis were also later called to strike.

According to Ford, KTP makes $25 billion in revenue and makes more revenue than companies such as Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott. Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862 in Louisville previously told the Courier Journal that each day KTP was on strike, Ford lost about $30 million in profit.

The UAW's new stand-up strike strategy allowed union leadership to call on specific locals around the country and ask them to "stand up" and strike at their respective plants. This strategy was intended to give the UAW more flexibility in striking and allowed it to focus on multiple facilities across the three companies, the Courier Journal previously reported.

When will the contract become official?

Ford workers were called off the picket line following the announcement of the tentative agreement and were given a 48-hour grace period for workers to return meaning they had until Saturday to be back on the job without penalty.

The workers are now awaiting review of the agreement prior to the union's ratification vote.

Members of the UAW National Ford Council convened in Detroit Sunday afternoon to review the contract privately before presenting it to membership. The contract was later distributed digitally to the 57,000 Ford UAW members nationwide.

Fain is expected to host a Facebook Live detailing the contract publicly at 7 p.m.

“(The tentative agreement) means nothing without the membership’s approval,” Evan Palmer, with UAW Local 862 and a member of the UAW National Ford Council with International UAW said. “It sounds great … but it’s ultimately up to the membership. I’m not worried, our national negotiators bargained a great contract across the board.”

Once the contract is passed and ratified by the Ford workers, it will become the new National Master Agreement the company and the union will operate under for the next four years.

UAW Local 862's roughly 12,000 members in Louisville will vote on the contract Nov. 12 at a location in downtown Louisville. International UAW President Fain is expected to be in attendance.

Dunn noted that historically, UAW members both locally and nationally have not passed a contract on the first round of voting.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_. Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ford contract details: What UAW's Kentucky works can expect