Here's all you need to know about HGTV's 2024 Dream Home, an Anastasia Island beauty

If you're dreaming of a new home for the new year, the HGTV Dream House for 2024 has landed in Northeast Florida ― in St. Augustine, to be precise.

This year's sweepstakes project house is situated on Anastasia Island, with views of the Matanzas River and historic St. Augustine Lighthouse. The 3,300-square-foot home blends classic coastal elegance with a host of modern touches and details for the ultimate easy-living experience.

It was designed by architecture firm Klaybor & Associates Residential Designers and built by Glenn Layton Homes. Both firms are based in Jacksonville.

Interiors were created by Brian Patrick Flynn, host of "Mind for Design" on the Magnolia Network. A member of the HGTV team since 2015, this is the second Dream Home he's designed in Florida; the first was in 2016, just a couple hours south, on Merritt Island.

Since then, he's worked on eight more Dream Homes, including the 2024 project, as well as several of HGTV's Urban Oasis project homes.

Meant for a laid-back lifestyle

"The Urban Oasis homes, those skew to a younger demographic, members of Generation Z who tend to be more into city life," Flynn said. "The Dream Home is for those who are more settled and ready to slow things down."

His projects have taken him from coastal Florida and Georgia to the mountains in Montana and Vermont, as well as the rocky shores of the Pacific Northwest. A Florida native who hails from Broward County, Flynn is well-versed in the tropical aesthetic found in much of the Sunshine State's architecture and design. While he loves the beach house vibe, houses in Florida can be a little more complex.

HGTV Dream Home 2024 designer Brian Patrick Flynn is pictured in the living room of the project house. Among the serene coastal details are a host of natural materials, such as the coquina cladding on the fireplace.

He noted the importance of avoiding cliches. Pink flamingos on the lawn certainly have their appeal, but striking a balance is key.

"The goal was to first make it relaxing, a place where you can kick your shoes off any month of the year," he said. "Then you introduce the 'Florida' elements, so you know you're at home in Florida, and not New England, for example."

A fan of natural materials, Flynn cited the coquina used on the living room fireplace surround as a Florida-specific detail, especially in the "Nation's Oldest City."

"Coquina was used in the building of the Castillo de San Marcos in the 1600s," Flynn said. "It's such a classic choice for this area."

Other unique details contributing to the home's serene environment are the pale white oak floors and numerous skylights, as well as soothing blue and white tones throughout (with a little pale terracotta thrown in for good measure).

The most striking use of color comes in the kitchen, which Flynn named his favorite room in the house.

"We actually used two shades of blue in the kitchen. The wall cabinets are a darker, almost denim color, while the island is more of a pale aqua shade," said the designer.

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is awash in soothing blue and white hues, with abundant natural textures striking just the right balance. The kitchen is an interior high point, with two shades of blue on the cabinetry and island, as well as a third cool azure tone on the walls.

Flynn pointed out that most coastal decor tends to lean towards silver accents, he chose brass hardware for the kitchen.

"We didn't want to 'time-stamp' it; it should be as relevant in 2034 as it is now," he said.

From the ground up

While many of the Dream Homes and other project houses are renovations of existing structures, the Anastasia Island home was new construction from the very first day. A series of time-lapse photos on the project website starts with the completed front of the home and travels all the way backward to the initial site preparation.

This is the second HGTV project for builder Glenn Layton Homes, which also handled the construction of the network's 2013 Smart Home in the Jacksonville Beach community of Paradise Key.

According to Patrick Barker, CEO of Glenn Layton Homes, the Smart Home was an evolution of HGTV's Green Home. That project ran for about five years before morphing into the Smart Home.

Barker noted there are a few subtle differences between the two projects.

"The technology and usability were the big focus of the Smart Home," Barker said. "The Dream Home is much more lifestyle driven, so finding lot and location close to water means the topsoil can be marshy. Engineering and building a foundation is much more difficult than one inland."

Challenges can arise on every project, and the Dream Home was no exception. One of the more interesting wrinkles was that the team had an exaggerated timeline for completing the home.

The Dream Home was built 300 to 400% faster than a home built for the average consumer, said Clark Fouraker, Glenn Layton Homes' director of strategy and sales. "The homeowner in this case was an entire TV network, so there were lots of professionals that we don’t always work with, but that's part of the fun ― learning how others perform their craft."

Another wrinkle came courtesy of Mother Nature: the approach of Hurricane Idalia in August. Though the home was nearing completion by that time, there were still important steps to be taken.

"Once you get about three days out from a storm, you know you have to pull the dumpster," Barker said. "We had a generator in case we lost power after the fact, and the house is built up, so we weren't worried about flooding of the property, but the streets are pretty low. So we were concerned about access."

Enter to win the Dream Home ― and more

Like all HGTV project houses, the 2024 Dream Home will be part of a prize drawing. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan and $100,000 making the overall prize package valued at over $2.2 million.

Roughly 35 million people entered the drawing for the 2013 Smart Home, which ended up going to a Wisconsin woman.

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 begins on Dec. 22 and runs through Feb. 15. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special “HGTV Dream Home 2024” on Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV, also available on Max and Discovery+ the same day.

In addition to a three-bedroom, four-bath home filled with lovely furnishings and a comfortable yet elegant design, the winner will also have plenty of outdoor space for entertaining, studying, swimming or just plain relaxing.

Pool

Not to mention the historic and diverse city of St. Augustine that surrounds it.

While growing up in South Florida, Flynn visited the historic city several times and remembers it as being "the most European city I'd ever seen." In order to immerse himself in the life of a local, he rented a place downtown.

"I've been there since last September and it's spectacular to walk out the front door and have dozens of restaurants with fresh seafood, historic character and perfect weather," he said. "That's why people live here, and I want whoever wins this house to know that feeling."

