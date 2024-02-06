Here's what to know about the Humana Tower closing in downtown Louisville

Louisville-based health insurance giant and Fortune 500 company Humana announced on Monday it would be relocating its downtown headquarters and consolidating all staff into one location.

Humana will relocate all employees into its other downtown location, Humana Waterside and Clocktower, roughly one mile down Main Street.

The closing of the iconic Humana Building, also known as the Humana Tower, comes in the wake of hybrid work trends continuing post-pandemic.

"Since coming out of COVID ... we went through a process of reevaluating how people work, and we embraced new work styles that allow people to use flexible ways of working ... as we embrace that, as you may know, our utilization in many of our buildings, especially in downtown Louisville, decreased so there were just fewer people in our offices," Douglas Edwards, senior vice president of enterprise associate and business solutions previously told the Courier Journal.

And while the major employer will leave a piece of the Louisville skyline vacant, Edwards said the company is not planning layoffs associated with the move.

"The main reason we're doing this was because we wanted to create energy for our people by putting them together in one location," Edwards said. "So that was the leading factor in us making this decision to say, 'Hey, look, here's an opportunity for us to bring our people together in one location.'"

Here's what we know about the closing of the famed Humana Building in downtown Louisville.

What's next for the Humana Building?

The lobby of the Humana headquarters building in Louisville, Kentucky. March 9, 2022

Humana will work to vacate the building, which was opened in 1985, over the next 18 to 24 months, Edwards said.

Humana will continue to embrace the hybrid work model and not require workers to come back to the office daily.

Currently, Humana has not yet decided if it will sell the building. Despite not having fleshed-out plans for the 27-story property, Humana has already engaged in conversations with Mayor Craig Greenberg's office looking for a use of the building that can service the city.

What does the city plan to do with the Humana Building?

A look at the renovations made to the Humana headquarters and Waterside buildings for the return of employees following the pandemic. March 9, 2022

As of Monday, the city has not announced any specific plans regarding the use of the Humana Tower.

"The Humana Tower is an iconic downtown building — in the heart of our city — and we view this as an opportunity for future growth," Louisville Mayor's Office spokesperson Kevin Trager said. "The mayor’s office is looking forward to ongoing conversations with Humana and other partners about how this property’s next chapter will continue to be an asset to our beautiful, vibrant downtown."

In a press conference Tuesday, Greenberg said the announcement about Humana leaving its headquarters building in preference for another downtown location "might be a surprise and not the news some folks wanted" but regardless, the mayor said he looks forward to an opportunity to "reimagining the next chapter for the Humana Tower."

"Humana owns the building, and so they ultimately will make the decision about the future," Greenberg said. "We're going to be advocating strongly for a strong, vibrant, energetic future to fill that building and to continue an exciting history for that important part of our skyline."

Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of Greater Louisville, Inc., the area chamber of commerce, said GLI looks forward to the opportunity to work with both Humana and the mayor's office "to create a new vision for the Humana Tower property, that breathes new life into a symbol of vitality and vibrancy in downtown Louisville.”

How big is the Humana Building?

The Humana Tower in downtown Louisville is obscured by a dense fog on, Aug. 23, 2020. The fog followed heavy rain the day before.

The Humana Tower sits at roughly 651,000 square feet, company spokesperson Mark Taylor told the Courier Journal previously.

When compared to the Waterside and Clocktower location, the Humana Building is about 25% smaller in square footage.

How many people work at the Humana Building?

A flag on the Belvedere flies at half-staff in remembrance of those killed in a mass shooting in Orlando over the weekend. The Humana Building in the background has placed multicolored streamers on it's facade. June 16, 2016

Humana's largest concentration of workers remains located in its hometown of Louisville, with roughly 10,000 workers in the metro area employed by the health insurer.

Edwards said about 25% or 2,500 employees were working in the office daily, but those workers were split between the two downtown locations. Now, all employees will work from the Waterside and Clocktower location on East Main Street.

"The Waterside Clocktower campus, it's a very modern facility, and we believe in terms of where we're going as a company, making sure our spaces create energy and there's plenty of opportunity to collaborate for people to gather, Waterside really fits the future vision that we see from our spaces," Edwards said.

