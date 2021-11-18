The first trailer for 'Pam & Tommy' starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan just dropped—here's how to watch the series

Lily James stars as Pamela Anderson in "Pam & Tommy" on Hulu.

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—that's Lily James.

James and her co-star Sebastian Stan caused a Twitter uproar in May when new photos were released from the upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy, showing the stars' impressive transformations into '90s power couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The new Hulu series will span eight episodes and cover the period of time during which Anderson and Lee’s infamous sex tape was released.

As of this week, we also have a release date and trailer for the series, which will star James and Stan alongside Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen and more. You can catch Pam & Tommy when it releases on Hulu on February 2, 2022.

Where can you stream Pam & Tommy?

You can stream Pam & Tommy when it releases on Hulu. Hulu’s streaming services are available through internet connection in the United States (including Puerto Rico and U.S. military bases). Hulu can be accessed through compatible devices, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and web browsers.

Hulu is home to original series and films like Ramy, The Handmaid’s Tale, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Normal People, Helstrom, The Great, Runaways and Palm Springs. In addition to original series and films, Hulu is home to content from Freeform, BBC America, Fox, TNT, ABC, NBC, Showtime, FX and more.

What is Pam & Tommy about?

Directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who also stars in the series), Pam & Tommy will explore the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a new light, focusing on their tumultuous 1995 marriage and the period after the release of their sex tape. Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling also star in the series alongside Stan, James, and Rogen.

The trailer opens with Rogen and Offerman studying the footage that we later learn leads up to the sex tape, interspersed with footage of Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who broke into Tommy Lee's home and stole and distributed the tape. Neither Anderson nor Lee is attached to the project, which originally listed James Franco as an executive producer (his name was later replaced by Dave Franco).

Filming for the project began in April 2021, and you can catch the series when it releases on February 2, 2022 on Hulu.

How can you sign up for Hulu?

To start watching Pam & Tommy, you can sign up for a basic Hulu account starting at $6.99/month or $69.99 for a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $12.99/month. Hulu also has a Live TV service that will allow you access to live cable channels and programs, starting at $64.99/month. If you want to get the most for your money, you can also bundle Hulu with services like Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as add-ons like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime and STARZ.

Hulu is available on devices including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones and iPads, LG TV, Mac and PC web browsers and apps, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, Xfinity products and more. If you’re worried about your ability to access the Hulu app on your device, check out their supported devices list.

Hulu is home to brand new shows like Only Murders in the Building, new seasons of hit series like The Great and films like Nomadland. In addition to new series and films, Hulu is home to series like Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Cowboy Bebop, Broad City, What We Do in the Shadows and Gravity Falls, as well as films like Parasite, Booksmart, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Princess Bride, Deadpool and more.

