There's been some hope that solar companies will see a recovery soon, but SunPower's (NASDAQ: SPWR) results last week poured cold water on that idea. Not only was the company forced to raise capital at onerous terms, it also said hardware costs are expected to come down, which would mean lower revenue for everyone else in the value chain.

Travis Hoium digs into the results in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 16, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 18, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Here's What You Have to Know About Solar Energy Stocks This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool