Here's the list of Amazon Go stores closing next month as the company evaluates its brick-and-mortar retail strategy

Alex Bitter
·2 min read
Amazon Go store just walk out technology
Amazon is closing eight of its cashierless convenience stores several years after launching the format, which uses the company's Just Walk Out technology.AP/Ted S. Warren

  • Amazon Go stores will close in New York, San Francisco, and Seattle, Amazon said on Friday.

  • The closures, slated for April 1, are the latest changes to Amazon's physical store network.

  • Here is the list of locations that are on the chopping block.

Amazon's latest store closings are hitting its cashierless convenience stores.

The retail and web services giant said on Friday that it will permanently shutter eight Amazon Go stores as of April 1. Amazon Go will shut down all four stores that it operates in San Francisco. It will also close two stores in New York and two in Seattle, the company said.

The two Seattle stores have been temporarily closed for months due to unspecified "safety concerns" from Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told Insider: "Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way."

"We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the US, and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores," the spokesperson added.

Amazon has spent the last year closing some of its experiments in brick-and-mortar retail.

Last year, it scrapped its Amazon Books, 4-Star, and Pop Up stores. In February, the company said it would close some Amazon Go stores and some supermarkets it had opened under the Amazon Fresh name.

Over the same period, Amazon has opened Amazon Style, a clothing store. Whole Foods, the grocery chain that Amazon bought in 2017, is also planning to accelerate the pace of new store openings.

Here are the Go stores that Amazon plans to close:

  • New York: 110 Maiden Lane, 315 Park Ave South

  • San Francisco: 3 Embarcadero Center, 300 California Street; 575 Market Street, Ste. 150; 98 Post Street

  • Seattle: 300 Pine Street, 1423 Fourth Avenue

Read the original article on Business Insider

