Here's how local, state transportation agencies are preparing for icy roads in Austin

Transportation agencies are preparing Austin's roads and hubs for below-freezing temperatures this weekend, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and into next week — but what does that mean for you?

By Sunday evening, the coldest air of the winter season yet is expected to blow through Texas, where the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures could dip into the twenties and low teens in the Austin-San Antonio area. Freezing rain and ice are possible Sunday before 9 p.m.

Freezing temperatures pose some threats to overpasses bridges and roads. Here's how local agencies are preparing.

State highway officials start treating road surfaces on key routes

Friday morning, Texas Department of Transportation officials kicked off pre-treating processes in Austin, focusing on elevated structures. In the event of a freeze, the surface condition of raised roads, like bridges, is more prone to ice, particularly with frigid wind chills.

Pre-treatment includes the use of liquid and granular deicers to help prevent ice from forming. TxDOT prioritizes the most heavily traveled roadways in Austin and the surrounding counties to make sure critical routes remain passable for first responders and essential workers, according to Brad Wheelis, a TxDOT spokesperson.

Texas is preparing for arctic blast. Here's how state is helping cities, counties respond

Texas Department of Transportation workers pretreat a bridge on East Parmer Lane on Friday January 12, 2024, in in preparation for freezing weather.

Wheelis said TxDOT works with the National Weather Service to monitor forecasts and, if necessary, is prepared to operate 24 hours a day should weather expectations change. Residents should check for updates from local and state agencies for updates, he added.

Motorists should, if possible, avoid travel during wintery weather, Wheelis said. In the event they must travel, they should ensure their vehicle is properly maintained — checking the vehicle’s antifreeze, battery, tires, windshield wipers and lights — and has a full tank of gas to avoid becoming stranded.

If you experience car trouble in the Austin area, you can contact the Highway Emergency Response Operator, called HERO, at 512-974-4376. Wheelis said the free roadside assistance program offers jump starts, changing of flat tires and gas to get the driver to the next station. HERO services Interstate 35, Loop 1, Texas 71, U.S. 290 and U.S. 183.

Story continues

More: Austin, Travis County leaders advise residents to prepare for arctic cold front. What to know.

City transportation officials on standby in the event of freezing precipitation

Officials with the City of Austin's Transportation and Public Works Department, like TxDOT, are monitoring weather forecasts ahead of the cold weather, officials said.

"In the event that this cold weather does produce any freezing precipitation, be that sleet, freezing rain, ice or snow ... transportation-public works crews are trained and ready to respond by applying de-icing materials to our critical roadways and bridge infrastructure or mobilizing heavy equipment to clear any accumulation or freezing material," said Richard Mendoza, head of the city's transportation and public works department, during a Thursday joint news conference with Austin and Travis County officials.

City officials will be on standby in the event power is lost, he added.

City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson discusses preparations for next week's weather forecast alongside representatives of the city at Austin City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Freezing cold temperatures and extreme windchill is anticipated for next week.

Public bus service to watch forecasts, offer rides to city warming centers

Capital Metro does not foresee making changes to its services, an official said, but the Austin-area transportation authority is monitoring forecasts in the event the weather worsens.

Buses will provide rides to city-run warming centers via bus routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and MetroRapid route 801, according to CapMetro's website. A ride to a warming center will be given at no cost to those without the means to pay, according to Jorge Ortega, a CapMetro spokesperson.

The Red Line, the 32-mile passenger rail connecting Leander to Downtown Austin, will not run on Monday, Ortega said.

More: Texas freeze tips: How to stay safe and avoid the ER during Austin's cold weather

What about the airport?

Austin's city-owned airport has made some preparations ahead of the cold weather, but officials expect impacts to be minimal, absent a change in the forecast.

Passengers should monitor their flights with their airline in the case of delays or cancellations. While the Austin-Bergstorm International Airport is not currently expecting significant impacts, weather in other parts of the country can impact flights, according to Elizabeth Ferrer, an airport spokesperson.

As a general rule, passengers should arrive at the airport two and a half hours before their scheduled domestic flight and three hours for international flights, Ferrer said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Transportation agencies are preparing for icy roads in Austin, Texas