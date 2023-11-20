Here's What Logitech International's (VTX:LOGN) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Logitech International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$482m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Logitech International has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Logitech International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Logitech International here for free.

So How Is Logitech International's ROCE Trending?

Logitech International deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 107% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 21%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 21%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 32% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On Logitech International's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Logitech International has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 143% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

