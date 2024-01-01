Here's a look at Lubbock's 111 businesses that opened in 2023

Lubbock saw more than 100 businesses open in 2023.

Business boomed across Lubbock in 2023, from restaurants to retail and more. Here's a look at the 111 locations that opened over the past year.

Editor's note: If a business opened and closed during 2023, they will be not be on this article. Instead, they will be featured on the closures of 2023 article. Businesses that opened an additional location are included, though ones that reopened or relocated are not.

Here's a look at the new restaurants and food trucks of Lubbock in 2023:

Foodies gained an array of new food businesses to try out, from Italian to desserts and more. Here's the overall list:

New bars, coffee shops, drink businesses of Lubbock in 2023:

One industry that caught people's attention in 2023 was the overwhelming boom in drink-based businesses, including coffee shops.

7 Brew: 1415 University Ave. on Jan. 30; 6821 Slide Road on June 29; and 7403 Milwaukee Ave. on July 29.

Bar LBK , 5412 Slide Road, on June 6.

Brewed Awakening , 1021 University Ave., on Sept. 16.

Dutch Bros. Coffee , 1711 Marsha Sharp Freeway on June 30.

Frost Brewhouse , 3121 34th St., on April 28.

Hub City Brews , 7706 Milwaukee Ave., on Oct. 11.

K ung Fu Tea , corner of 82nd and Frankford, on July 19.

Lemon in Paradise , mobile lemonade truck, on Aug. 20.

Scooter's Coffee , 8101 Indiana Ave., on March 24.

Shotgun Sue's Saloon , 1718 Buddy Holly Ave., Suite B., on April 13.

Summer Moon , 11010 Slide Road, Suite 100, on Sept. 9.

Tea2Go TeaN'ergy , 7611 82nd St., Suite 100, on June 13.

The Soda Shack, 13404 Indiana., on May 26.

New health, gym, medical services of Lubbock in 2023:

One of the interesting trends in the year's openings included a boom in health and healthcare businesses, with 13 locations.

New banks of Lubbock in 2023:

Three banks entered or expanded in the Lubbock market in 2023.

Capra Bank , 7710 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 400, on Sept. 25.

Lubbock National Bank , inside United Supermarkets at 2703 82nd St., on July 21.

West Texas National Bank, 7420 82nd St., on Aug. 26.

New retail stores of Lubbock in 2023:

Business in 2023 saw a number of retail stores open, spanning a variety of wares.

22 Liquors , 2710 50th St., in October.

Bricks & Minifigs , 8004 Indiana Ave. Suite B12, on Dec. 9.

Dutch House of Plants , 3413 49th St., on Aug. 12.

Faith2Farm , 1511 E. County Road 7140, in the summer.

Hallmark , 4930 S Loop 289, Suite 230, on Oct. 14.

Little Red Riding Hood Nursery , 4415 Woodrow Road, April 1.

Lovesac , 8201 Quaker Ave., Suite 114, in the spring.

McCoys Building Supply , 11801 Quaker Ave., on Nov. 20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet , 5002 34th St., on Aug. 9.

Pet Supplies Plus , 5120 34th St., on April 28.

Ravi's Liquor #4 , 12011 Indiana Ave., on Oct. 27.

Skippy B's New and Used Storehouse , 2614 130th St., Suite 86, in late March.

The Find , 4914 50th St., in late November.

Tractor Supply, 4810 North FM 2528, Aug. 12.

New clothing, apparel stores of Lubbock in 2023:

While apparel and clothing are branded as retail, there were enough new shops to give the category its own section.

Brookside Clothing , 11421 Slide Road, Suite 1400, on Oct. 17.

Caffeination Station and Torque Boutique , 5217 82nd St., Suite 215., on Dec. 2.

El Herrado Western Outfitters , 3249 50th St., on Nov. 11.

H.G. Thrash , 8201 Quaker, Suite 104, on Sept. 9.

Rally House , 5017 Milwaukee Ave., #100, Aug. 11.

Retro Riley's , inside KK's Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Ave., in May.

Rooted , 5217 82nd St., Suite 300, in October.

Shades of Grace Boutique , 3806 50th St., Suite 200, on July 2.

Socialite Zero , 4414 82nd St., Suite 214, on Feb. 17.

Sparkle N Flair Boutique and Coffee Shop , 2614 130th St., Suite 3, in July.

Uptown Cheapskate , 5027 Milwaukee Ave., on March 16.

Wild Honey Hats, 2619 34th St., Suite 1., initially opened in April, then moved to the 34th Street location on Oct. 19.

New service businesses of Lubbock in 2023:

Service businesses varied from nail salons to engineering to finance to education. Here's a look at what fell into this category:

Bnails , 12811 Indiana Ave., Suite 400, in mid-April.

CodaPet , a service that can be called to bring a veterinarian to people's homes to assist in end-of-life pet care, on Nov. 20.

Coyote Pools , online Lubbock business that creates stock tank pools, on Nov. 21.

Halff , an engineering and architecture firm, 3417 73rd St. on April 13.

Kingsview Partners , a company offering financial planning and investment services, 4017 112th St., on Sept. 11.

Reside Real Estate , 6901 Quaker Ave., Suite 100, on April 13.

School of Rock , 6827 82nd St., on April 16.

Toot'n Totum: 7303 82nd St. on April 20; 5112 114th St. on May 11; 5202 Erskine St.; 2424 34th St.; 5024 Milwaukee, Suite 100, on Nov. 17.

New entertainment, family-friendly businesses of Lubbock in 2023:

One of the biggest announcements in 2023 was the arrival of Dave & Busters, but there were several other businesses that offered a fun time for everyone.

Dave & Busters , 2620 W. Loop 289, on May 8.

Milestones Play Park , 6301 Marsha Sharp Freeway, on Dec. 1.

Mulligans Golf Bar , 4525 Milwaukee Ave., on April 21.

The Mom Lounge, 4414 82nd St., Suite 216, on Jan. 16.

The Mom Lounge, 4414 82nd St., Suite 216, on Jan. 16.