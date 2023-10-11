Here's What We Like About Lorne Park Capital Partners' (CVE:LPC) Upcoming Dividend

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (CVE:LPC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Lorne Park Capital Partners' shares on or after the 16th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.007 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.028 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lorne Park Capital Partners has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of CA$1.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Lorne Park Capital Partners has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Lorne Park Capital Partners

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Lorne Park Capital Partners paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Lorne Park Capital Partners paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Lorne Park Capital Partners's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 57% per annum for the past five years.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Lorne Park Capital Partners has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Lorne Park Capital Partners worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Lorne Park Capital Partners is paying out a bit over half its profits. Lorne Park Capital Partners ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Lorne Park Capital Partners looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Lorne Park Capital Partners (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.