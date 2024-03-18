Here's how Manitowoc County cheesemaker Pine River Pre-Pack fared at this year's World Championship Cheese Contest

NEWTON — Once again, Pine River Pre-Pack took home an armful of awards at the annual World Championship Cheese Contest.

The contest was held March 5 in Madison. The event, started in 1957, is recognized as the most prestigious of technical cheese competitions.

Pine River Pre-Pack's Aged Asiago

Pine Rivers’ Aged Asiago Cold Pack Cheese Spread was named best of class in the Cold Pack Cheese category. This was the first Best of Class win for this product at the World Championship.

Its Sharp Cheddar Cold Pack took second in the Cold Pack category, and Pine River’s Garden Vegetable Cold Pack Cheese Spread earned a second in the Cheese Based Spread category.

A third-place win for its Spicy Beer Gourmet Shelf Stable Snack Spread in the Cheese Based Spread category marked the first time Pine River’s Gourmet Shelf Stable spreads earned recognition at the worldwide competition.

The company also earned a third place for its Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Spread in the Cold Pack Cheese, Flavored category.

“We are honored to be recognized on the world stage,” Pine River President Ian Behm said in a news release. “It is very satisfying as our team dedicates so much time and effort into creating the world’s most awarded cheese spreads.”

He noted the cheese spreads are made with high-quality Wisconsin Grade A dairy ingredients and said “it is rewarding to see this shine through our score sheets.”

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: World Championship Cheese Contest awards Manitowoc County cheesemaker