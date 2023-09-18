Here's What To Make Of Marco Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MARCO) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Marco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MARCO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marco Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM37m ÷ (RM237m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Marco Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average of 6.9% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Marco Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marco Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Marco Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Marco Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Marco Holdings Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Marco Holdings Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Marco Holdings Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 114% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Marco Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.