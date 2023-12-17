Here's What We Like About Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) Upcoming Dividend

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's shares before the 21st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.083 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of MYR1.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 24% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

