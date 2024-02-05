Advertisement
Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit at 62, 66, 67, and 70

Adam Levy, The Motley Fool
·5 min read

Maximizing your Social Security benefits is one of the best ways to set yourself up for a prosperous retirement. About half of all retirees age 65 and older rely on Social Security for the majority of their income, according to data reviewed by the Social Security Administration.

The two biggest factors affecting how much you'll receive in Social Security are how much you earn during your career and when you claim your benefits. Even if you maximize your earnings, there's still a huge difference between what you could claim at 62, 66, 67, or 70. That's extremely clear in the maximum Social Security benefits at each of those ages.

A Social Security card in between $100 bills.
Image source: Getty Images.

The first step of maximizing Social Security

If you want to maximize Social Security, you'll need to consistently earn a high income throughout your career.

When the Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates your retirement benefit, it looks at your earnings history, and it selects the 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for inflation. It then averages those 35 years and puts that number into a formula to determine your primary insurance amount (PIA). That's the amount you'll receive if you claim benefits at your full retirement age, which ranges from age 66 to age 67, depending on when you were born. If you claim before your full retirement age, you'll receive less than your PIA; if you claim after, you'll receive more.

But the SSA won't always count all of your income as part of its calculation. There's a maximum amount that counts toward Social Security every year called the "contribution and benefit base." The SSA adjusts the amount for inflation every year. In 2024, the contribution and benefit base is $168,600.

If you earn above that limit for 35 years in your career, you'll earn the maximum possible Social Security benefit. For your reference, here are the last 50 years of the earnings cap.

Year

Earnings

Year

Earnings

1973

$10,800

1999

$72,600

1974

$13,200

2000

$76,200

1975

$14,100

2001

$80,400

1976

$15,300

2002

$84,900

1977

$16,500

2003

$87,000

1978

$17,700

2004

$87,900

1979

$22,900

2005

$90,000

1980

$25,900

2006

$94,200

1981

$29,700

2007

$97,500

1982

$32,400

2008

$102,000

1983

$35,700

2009

$106,800

1984

$37,800

2010

$106,800

1985

$39,600

2011

$106,800

1986

$42,000

2012

$110,100

1987

$43,800

2013

$113,700

1988

$45,000

2014

$117,000

1989

$48,000

2015

$118,500

1990

$51,300

2016

$118,500

1991

$53,400

2017

$127,200

1992

$55,500

2018

$128,400

1993

$57,600

2019

$132,900

1994

$60,600

2020

$137,700

1995

$61,200

2021

$142,800

1996

$62,700

2022

$147,000

1997

$65,400

2023

$160,200

1998

$68,400

2024

$168,600

Data source: Social Security Administration.

Consistently earning a salary that high is quite an achievement and will set you up well for retirement.

Here's the maximum possible Social Security benefit at ages 62, 66, 67, and 70

If you earn enough to qualify for the maximum possible Social Security benefit, it still matters when you claim. Claiming at 62 will result in a much lower monthly benefits check than claiming at age 70. On the other hand, you'll receive eight more years of benefit checks if you claim as soon as possible. Many retirees opt to split the difference, waiting until around their full retirement age to claim benefits.

Here's what the maximum benefit looks like at each of these key ages in 2024.

Retirement Age

62

66

67

70

Maximum monthly benefit

$2,710

$3,652

$3,911

$4,873

Data source: Social Security Administration.

As you can see, the maximum benefit varies widely depending on the age at which you claim it. A 70-year-old claiming maximum benefits in 2024 will receive $58,476 in annual income. That's enough to replace the average income in the U.S. A 62-year-old claiming the maximum benefit will only take home about $32,520, which they'll likely need to supplement with other retirement savings.

Is it worth delaying benefits in 2024?

Someone who earned enough to maximize Social Security is likely in a good position to delay benefits if they want.

It might be tempting, however, to claim your benefits as soon as possible and leave more of your retirement savings invested in the stock market. The idea is that you might be able to outperform the returns provided by Social Security.

But consider that delaying Social Security from age 62 through age 70 provides a guaranteed 7.4% real compound annual growth rate on your monthly benefits check. The S&P 500, meanwhile, averages just a 6.5% real compound annual growth rate, and it comes with much more risk.

There are certainly risks involved with delaying benefits until age 70, but they err on the side of being too conservative (like passing away before you break even, versus claiming early). For someone with lots of wealth to conserve, that's not a bad way to err.

The data backs up that notion. An analysis conducted by United Income in 2019 found that 57% of retirees would maximize their wealth in retirement by waiting to claim until age 70. Just 6.5% of retirees ended up with more wealth by claiming before age 64 So, if you can afford to delay your benefits, it pays to do so, even if you're not (yet) in line to get the maximum benefit from Social Security.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit at 62, 66, 67, and 70 was originally published by The Motley Fool

