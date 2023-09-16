Here's what will make this McDonald's opening on I-70 near Topeka different than others

A classic fast-food chain will open its doors Tuesday for your next road trip.

McDonald's will open at the Topeka service area on Interstate 70, at mile marker 188 on the Kansas Turnpike. The site previously housed Hardee’s, Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Newly styled decor is seen at the McDonald's restaurant opening at the Topeka service area off Interstate 70.

The new McDonald's is expected to feature a large lobby with about 200 seats in its 7,300-square-foot space. It will create more than 30 new jobs for the community. It features interior designs with unique Kansas murals and more than five self-serve kiosks.

Kevin Dobski, who owns the McDonald's with his wife, Mary Kate, said the turnpike location is larger than normal.

Workers finish the new drive-through lane Tuesday at the McDonald's restaurant location at the Topeka service area off Interstate 70.

"It's a huge restaurant and probably a bit different than our standard McDonald's operation where we're drive-thru heavy," Dobski said.

Dobski is the son of Tom and Marilyn Dobski, longtime McDonald’s operators in Topeka and Lawrence. The turnpike location will be Kevin Dobski's fourth.

Soft opening for new McDonald's on Kansas Turnpike will be Tuesday

The Topeka service area at KTA mile marker 188 on Interstate 70 will now include a Love's Travel Stop and McDonald's restaurant.

The new Topeka service area location will open Tuesday. The grand opening ceremony will be in November after the building undergoes restroom renovations for Love's Travel Stop, Kevin Dobski said.

Love's Travel Stop will replace the five current EZ GO convenience stores on the Kansas Turnpike and 11 in Oklahoma and Nebraska. This is the first time Love’s footprint will include locations on a turnpike and is part of the company’s commitment to add stores in areas of high demand, a Love's news release said.

"I think a lot of change also helps because Love's will anchor the gas station side," Dobski said, "and McDonald's nationally, we're thrilled to be going into business with them long-term because I've never been in a dirty Love's bathroom when I drive to Oklahoma."

Local McDonald's restaurant owner Kevin Dobski talks about what will make the Topeka service area location unique Tuesday as construction continues in the 7,300-square-foot space.

'Cold weather fans rejoice': Here's what Farmer's Almanac predicts for Kansas winter

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: McDonald's, Love's Travel Stop to open at I-70 Topeka service area