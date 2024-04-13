Here's What Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Meta Platforms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$50b ÷ (US$230b - US$32b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meta Platforms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Meta Platforms .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Meta Platforms Tell Us?

Meta Platforms deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 25% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 119% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On Meta Platforms' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 187% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Meta Platforms, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

Meta Platforms is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

