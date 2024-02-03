Here's What We Like About Mid Penn Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MPB) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Mid Penn Bancorp's shares on or after the 8th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mid Penn Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of US$21.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Mid Penn Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Mid Penn Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Mid Penn Bancorp, with earnings per share up 8.7% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Mid Penn Bancorp has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Is Mid Penn Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Mid Penn Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Mid Penn Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Mid Penn Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

