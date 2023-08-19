Here's What To Make Of Mueller Water Products' (NYSE:MWA) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mueller Water Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$124m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Mueller Water Products has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Mueller Water Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mueller Water Products.

So How Is Mueller Water Products' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Mueller Water Products' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Mueller Water Products in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Mueller Water Products is paying out 31% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Mueller Water Products has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 25% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

