Here's What We Like About Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:NSOP) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.17 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of MYR3.4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

