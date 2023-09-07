Here's What We Like About News' (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, News investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.20 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that News has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $21.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether News's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether News has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 77% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that News's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see News has grown its earnings rapidly, up 58% a year for the past five years. The company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings, but it is also generating strong earnings growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. News's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were eight years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy News for the upcoming dividend? We like News's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. News looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for News that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

