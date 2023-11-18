Here's when the next low-THC-oil cannabis dispensary is coming to Columbia County

A customer enters Fine Fettle Dispensary, a cannabis dispensary in Stamford, Conn., on Sept. 6, 2023. The company has announced its intention to open Georgia dispensaries in Evans and Athens.

A Connecticut-based cannabis company plans to open a Columbia County low-THC-oil dispensary by spring 2024.

Fine Fettle Georgia announced this week that it received a provisional license from the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission “to begin growing and selling the medication to prescribed patients across the state,” the company said in a news release.

The company “has also secured dispensary real estate across the state and will soon begin construction” on stores statewide, according to Fine Fettle.

Evans is one the proposed locations list with Athens, Smyrna, Decatur and Peachtree Corners.

“Between our production facility and first five dispensary locations, we will create over 125 jobs across the state within six months,” Fine Fettle Georgia CEO Jeremy Fort.

Earlier this year, the company completed a 118,000-square-foot cannabis growing facility in Macon. After state inspectors approve the facility and its security protocols, Fine Fettle can start cultivating plants. The first plants are expected to be harvested in March.

Another cannabis company, Trulieve, opened its fifth Georgia store in Evans in September at 4218 Washington Road in Evans, in Unit 1 of a new commercial strip sitting opposite the shopping center anchored by Academy Sports.

Adherents to low-THC oil recommend its use for anxiety, pain management and other medical conditions.

Customers at Georgia-licensed dispensaries must have a low-THC-oil identification card issued by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The state of Georgia recognizes 14 medical conditions that allow eligibility for a card:

Cancer, when diagnosed as end-stage or treatment produces wasting illness or recalcitrant nausea and vomiting;

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, when diagnosed as severe or end-stage;

Seizure disorders related to a diagnosis of epilepsy or trauma-related head injuries;

Multiple sclerosis, when diagnosed as severe or end-stage;

Crohn’s disease;

Mitochondrial disease;

Parkinson’s disease, when diagnosed as severe or end-stage;

Sickle cell disease, when diagnosed as severe or end-stage;

Tourette’s syndrome, when diagnosed as severe;

Autism spectrum disorder, when diagnosed for a patient who is at least 18 years old, or severe autism, when diagnosed for a patient who is less than 18 years old;

Epidermolysis bullosa;

Alzheimer’s disease, when diagnosed as severe or end-stage;

AIDS, when diagnosed as severe or end-stage; and,

Peripheral neuropathy, when symptoms are diagnosed as severe or end-stage.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: New cannabis company coming to Columbia County; here's what to know