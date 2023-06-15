Here's What We Like About Olympia Financial Group's (TSE:OLY) Upcoming Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Olympia Financial Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.45 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$5.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Olympia Financial Group has a trailing yield of approximately 7.1% on its current stock price of CA$76. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Olympia Financial Group paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Olympia Financial Group's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Olympia Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Olympia Financial Group? Olympia Financial Group has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. In summary, Olympia Financial Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Olympia Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Olympia Financial Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

