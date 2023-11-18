Advertisement
Here's what is open and closed on Thanksgiving in Delaware this year

Cameron Goodnight, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

If you’re looking to do some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping, you may have some options before the big feast.

While some major stores — like Costco, Walmart and Target  — will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, other grocery stores and retailers will be open, with adjusted times.

Here's a quick look at what will be open and what will be closed on Thanksgiving. Note that this is a national list, and hours may vary locally.

Naja Simmons of Newark leaves Walmart near New Castle with two shopping carts full on Thanksgiving in 2013. "It's like a mad house in there," Simmons says.
What stores will be closed on Thanksgiving?

  • ALDI

  • Bath & Body Works

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Best Buy

  • Costco

  • Dick's Sporting Goods

  • Home Depot

  • JCPenney

  • Kohl's

  • Lowe's

  • Macy's

  • Michael's

  • Nordstrom

  • Petco

  • REI

  • Sam's Club

  • Target

  • Trader Joe's

  • Walmart

Grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

  • The Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Safeway: Most stores will be open, but hours vary by location

  • Wegmans: Most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Whole Foods: Most locations will open at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • CVS: Stores will be open regular hours, however some stores may be closed or have limited hours

  • ACME: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Retail stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

  • Big Lots: Open from 7 a.m. to midnight

  • Dollar General: Hours not yet available

  • Family Dollar: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Five Below: Hours vary by location

  • Michaels: Open from 6 p.m. to midnight

  • Old Navy: Opens at 3 p.m. and stays open through Black Friday

What services are closed on Thanksgiving?

  • DART: No bus service on Thanksgiving; regular service resumes on Friday

  • Postal services: USPS and FedEx

  • Banks: Most branches

  • Government offices: Federal government offices, including courts, are closed on Thanksgiving and open on Black FridayContact reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What stores are open on Thanksgiving in Delaware?

