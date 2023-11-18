Here's what is open and closed on Thanksgiving in Delaware this year

If you’re looking to do some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping, you may have some options before the big feast.

While some major stores — like Costco, Walmart and Target — will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, other grocery stores and retailers will be open, with adjusted times.

Here's a quick look at what will be open and what will be closed on Thanksgiving. Note that this is a national list, and hours may vary locally.

What stores will be closed on Thanksgiving?

ALDI

Bath & Body Works

BJ's Wholesale Club

Best Buy

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Michael's

Nordstrom

Petco

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

The Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safeway: Most stores will be open, but hours vary by location

Wegmans: Most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: Most locations will open at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CVS: Stores will be open regular hours, however some stores may be closed or have limited hours

ACME: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Retail stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Big Lots: Open from 7 a.m. to midnight

Dollar General: Hours not yet available

Family Dollar: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below: Hours vary by location

Michaels: Open from 6 p.m. to midnight

Old Navy: Opens at 3 p.m. and stays open through Black Friday

What services are closed on Thanksgiving?

DART: No bus service on Thanksgiving; regular service resumes on Friday

Postal services: USPS and FedEx

Banks: Most branches

