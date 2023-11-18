Here's what is open and closed on Thanksgiving in Delaware this year
If you’re looking to do some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping, you may have some options before the big feast.
While some major stores — like Costco, Walmart and Target — will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, other grocery stores and retailers will be open, with adjusted times.
Here's a quick look at what will be open and what will be closed on Thanksgiving. Note that this is a national list, and hours may vary locally.
What stores will be closed on Thanksgiving?
ALDI
Bath & Body Works
BJ's Wholesale Club
Best Buy
Costco
Dick's Sporting Goods
Home Depot
JCPenney
Kohl's
Lowe's
Macy's
Michael's
Nordstrom
Petco
REI
Sam's Club
Target
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day
The Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Safeway: Most stores will be open, but hours vary by location
Wegmans: Most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whole Foods: Most locations will open at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CVS: Stores will be open regular hours, however some stores may be closed or have limited hours
ACME: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours
Retail stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day
Big Lots: Open from 7 a.m. to midnight
Dollar General: Hours not yet available
Family Dollar: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Five Below: Hours vary by location
Michaels: Open from 6 p.m. to midnight
Old Navy: Opens at 3 p.m. and stays open through Black Friday
What services are closed on Thanksgiving?
DART: No bus service on Thanksgiving; regular service resumes on Friday
Postal services: USPS and FedEx
Banks: Most branches
DART: No bus service on Thanksgiving; regular service resumes on Friday

Postal services: USPS and FedEx

Banks: Most branches

Government offices: Federal government offices, including courts, are closed on Thanksgiving and open on Black Friday
