Here's What To Make Of Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PENTA) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM133m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM323m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 123% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 232% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

