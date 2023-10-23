Here's What To Make Of Potbelly's (NASDAQ:PBPB) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Potbelly, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$9.8m ÷ (US$257m - US$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Potbelly has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Potbelly compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Potbelly here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Potbelly in recent years. The company has employed 25% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 29% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than5.4% because total capital employed would be higher.The 5.4% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 29% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On Potbelly's ROCE

Long story short, while Potbelly has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 28% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Potbelly does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

