U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,726.75
    -20.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Here's how to properly charge your phone’s battery

Kim Komando
·3 min read

We spend so much money on tech that it's incredibly frustrating when our devices break. A little prevention can go a long way. Here are six checkups to give your tech now to avoid a shocking repair bill later.

Regular maintenance is key to longevity. Tap or click for my simple action plan to get more years out of your iPhone or Android.

Then there are the mistakes you make day in and day out. Bad charging habits can shorten or disrupt your smartphone battery life if you aren’t careful.

Don’t rely on knock-off chargers

High-quality chargers have circuits inside of them that switch off when there’s too much power draw. This protects your phone battery from overcharging, breaking, or overheating your phone.

Heat is your battery’s biggest enemy. Some cheap chargers and cables have even led to fire and injuries. Saving money is great, but don’t skimp on quality here.

Here’s a list of safe options that will charge your phone safely.

Be careful with power banks

Just like with cheap chargers, cheap power banks can ruin your battery over time. Be sure any power bank you use has overcharge protection. If not, you can still use it, but keep an eye out. Once your battery is almost full, unplug it.

It would be best if you also avoided power banks with quick charge options unless they're from a reliable brand. Here's a rule of thumb: If you've never heard of it, say no.

Rapid charging can send too much electricity to your phone and cause battery damage. This high voltage could, at the very least, shorten your battery lifespan.

Tap or click for more smart ways to ensure you’re buying gear worth your money.

Don’t download battery-draining apps

Lithium-ion and lithium-polymer phone batteries only have a limited number of charging cycles before they degrade. This is why most people encounter battery problems after two years of use.

There's nothing you can do about your battery wearing down eventually, but some things have more of an impact. If you have performance apps that monitor your battery life, they could harm it in the long run. These apps constantly use power to monitor your battery life.

Spyware, adware, and other malware are also taxing on phones. Most constantly run in the background. Tap or click here for signs your phone is infected.

Don’t use your phone while it’s charging

Your phone is at 1%, so you plug it in. Leave it alone! Using your phone while charging can rapidly increase the temperature, putting strain on your battery, screen and processor.

Charging rules are essential when it comes to your computer, too. Tap or click for steps to check your laptop’s battery health.

Take it out of the case

Phone cases can be a great way to customize your phone and add some physical security. When it comes to charging, though, they can cause temperature problems.

When your phone battery heats up too much, it can cause damage to the rest of your phone. To be safe, take the case off while you charge – especially if you notice your phone heats up while it’s plugged in.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: Best iOS 16 features, email tracking, WhatsApp privacy update

Here are all the new iOS 16 features you didn't know about. Plus, how to make strangers read your emails, secret AR setting in Google Maps, WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status, what happens to your Google account when you die and how to stop email tracking.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to properly charge your smartphone battery and extend its life.

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Smart To Buy Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSBK ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The...

  • There’s more to good business than just the bottom line, Modesto company owner proves

    “It turns out that cashing in is not the only thing that counts,” Garth Stapley writes.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. For instance, Jason Bazinet of Citigroup has a price target of $125 per share on Roku, implying 164% upside from its 52-week low of $47.27. In this case, the market is consumed by economic uncertainty, so much so that many investors fail to see the long-term potential Roku and Datadog possess.

  • iPhone 15 to ‘lose physical side buttons as Apple moves towards portless phones’

    Apple is preparing to swap the real buttons on the side of the iPhone 15 for solid state areas that just feel like buttons, according to a major new report. The buttons would work similar to the home button on the iPhone 7 and 8. The technology could be limited to the higher-end devices, presumably the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

  • Apple Is the Only Big Tech Consolation in Wild $477 Billion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In a week that has seen hundreds of billions in market value wiped out at the biggest technology firms, Apple Inc. is bucking the trend with another set of resilient results. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesUkraine Latest: Biden Calls Russian Grain

  • Apple's limited repair commitments are frustrating independent repairers

    The iPhone 14 may be easier to disassemble, but it's far harder to repair.

  • 10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks

    To help you save time – and in some cases, money – the following are 10 "must-use" little-known iPhone tips, tricks, shortcuts and hacks.

  • This week in the metaverse: Save your NFTs from disappearing, Microsoft squanders an early advantage, and Meta is hemorrhaging money

    You may think your NFTs last forever on the blockchain, but they may be more vulnerable than you think.

  • Here's Why Apple Stock Soared Today

    Defensive-minded investors have come to appreciate the company's steady performance during challenging economic times.

  • Samsung Week rolls on with early Black Friday deals on top-rated TVs, appliances and phones

    There's still time to shop Samsung Week for some of the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances and more ahead of the holidays.

  • Visa Files Trademark Applications for Crypto Wallets, NFTs and the Metaverse

    The move follows that of other large corporations and payment companies including American Express.

  • Tech Is Getting Boring. That’s a Good Thing.

    History shows that downturns are when the industry shifts focus from flashy novelties to things that are truly useful.

  • Why the Future of the Computer Is Everywhere, All the Time

    “Ambient computing” is coming, and it promises to change how we interact with the world. But there are still a lot of challenges—and concerns—to overcome.

  • T-Mobile Earnings Beat On Strong Wireless Phone, Broadband Subscriber Growth

    T-Mobile reported earnings that topped estimates while revenue missed. It added more wireless and 5G broadband subscribers than expected.

  • Bitcoin Software Company Synonym Launches Bitkit, a Bitcon Wallet Powered by Slashtags Protocol

    The firm claims Slashtags will enable web portability and “passwordless” authentication.

  • Analyst Report: AT&T Inc.

    The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T’s revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 69 million postpaid and 18 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 21 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

  • Sony's WH-XB910N ANC headphones are 51 percent off right now

    Sony's WH-XB910N noise-cancelling headphones are 51 percent off, or just $123.

  • Apple iPad review (2022): An expensive facelift

    A year ago, I thought each of the four tablets in the iPad lineup was differentiated well from the others, and it was fairly easy to see what features you got as things got more expensive. The new 10th-generation iPad throws a wrench in things, though. It’s a complete redesign from last year’s model that cribs heavily from the Air while also bringing a handful of compromises to upsell potential customers on Apple’s more expensive tablets. But the new iPad also contains a few puzzling decisions and a $120 price hike — the base model now costs $449. Muddying the waters further, last year’s iPad remains available at $329. And while I think the improvements Apple made to the 10th-generation iPad are significant, I’m not sure how many people in the market for an inexpensive tablet will find these changes worth their cash.

  • Twilio hack investigation reveals second breach, as the number of affected customers rises

    U.S. messaging giant Twilio confirmed it was hit by a second breach in June that saw cybercriminals access customer contact information. Confirmation of the second breach — carried out by the same “0ktapus” hackers that compromised Twilio again in August — was buried in an update to a lengthy incident report that Twilio concluded on Thursday. Twilio said the “brief security incident,” which occurred on June 29, saw the same attackers socially engineer an employee through voice phishing, a tactic whereby hackers make fraudulent phone calls impersonating the company's IT department in an effort to trick employees into handing over sensitive information.

  • Dear Elon, This Is How to Decentralize Twitter and Give the Internet Back to Everyone

    With the right design, a decentralized Twitter would catalyze a new kind of internet – fundamentally changing the relationship between users and platforms. A look at Twitter’s (TWTR) product lines like profiles, posts, messaging system and advertising could provide insight into what the self-sovereign web would look like and how to go about onboarding people. As we can tell from your texts with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, it seems you believe Twitter today is lingering at the limits of the utility it can provide.