Here's What To Make Of QANTM Intellectual Property's (ASX:QIP) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for QANTM Intellectual Property, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$19m ÷ (AU$141m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, QANTM Intellectual Property has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QANTM Intellectual Property compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering QANTM Intellectual Property for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 21% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that QANTM Intellectual Property has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Like most companies, QANTM Intellectual Property does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

