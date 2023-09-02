Here's What REA Group's (ASX:REA) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at REA Group's (ASX:REA) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on REA Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = AU$542m ÷ (AU$2.6b - AU$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, REA Group has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured REA Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for REA Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's hard not to be impressed by REA Group's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 60% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 24%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If REA Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On REA Group's ROCE

In short, we'd argue REA Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 98% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

