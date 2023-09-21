Here's what’s replacing Sport Clips at Mid-State Mall in East Brunswick

Duck Donuts is setting up shop in East Brunswick.

Known for its "warm, delicious, made to order" donuts "customized before your eyes," Duck Donuts is replacing Sport Clips at Mid-State Mall on Route 18.

"They are in the early stages of construction," said Cassidy Funk, Communications Specialist at Duck Donuts. "They are expected to open in late 2023 or early next year. We're excited to be coming to the local community.”

The local franchise owner is Miten Patel, Funk said.

Another Duck Donuts will be opening in Old Bridge in the Glenwood Green center, which is under construction at Route 9 and Schulmeister Road. It will join ShopRite, Target and other businesses at the site.

Duck Donuts' menu features fan favorites as well as everyday assortments and made-to-order donuts.

The Old Bridge location just entered the design stage of the process, Funk said, adding it's still too early to have any kind of timeline.

Duck Donuts has locations in Green Brook, Clark and Middletown, according to its website. It opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and began franchising in 2013.

