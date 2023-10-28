Here's What To Make Of Romande Energie Holding's (VTX:REHN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Romande Energie Holding (VTX:REHN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Romande Energie Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = CHF90m ÷ (CHF2.5b - CHF176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Romande Energie Holding has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 9.2%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Romande Energie Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Romande Energie Holding's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Romande Energie Holding to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Romande Energie Holding isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 35% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Romande Energie Holding does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

