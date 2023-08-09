Here's What We Like About Sembcorp Industries' (SGX:U96) Upcoming Dividend

Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sembcorp Industries' shares before the 14th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.10 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Sembcorp Industries has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of SGD5.94. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Sembcorp Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sembcorp Industries has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Sembcorp Industries's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years. Sembcorp Industries earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Sembcorp Industries's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Sembcorp Industries is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Sembcorp Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Sembcorp Industries has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Sembcorp Industries is facing. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sembcorp Industries (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

