Here's What Shaver Shop Group's (ASX:SSG) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shaver Shop Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = AU$27m ÷ (AU$155m - AU$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Shaver Shop Group has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shaver Shop Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shaver Shop Group here for free.

So How Is Shaver Shop Group's ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Shaver Shop Group. The company has employed 59% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 26%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Shaver Shop Group's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Shaver Shop Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 217% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

