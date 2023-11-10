Here's a short timeline of Foxconn's plans and development in Wisconsin

Microsoft announced Friday it was buying some Foxconn Technology Group properties in Wisconsin, which marks a new chapter in the tumultuous years-long relationship between Wisconsin and the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer.

State officials hailed Foxconn's arrival, but despite a massive investment of public money and the construction of several buildings, including an eye-catching dome, Foxconn largely failed to deliver on its original promises.

Here's a brief timeline of the company's association with the Badger State.

Foxconn announced it was considering coming to Wisconsin in 2017

Foxconn stirred a major buzz -- especially from Republicans led by then-Gov. Scott Walker and former President Donald Trump -- when it announced Wisconsin was among the places the technology giant was considering expanding to in 2017.

The news prompted lawmakers to draft a multi-billion dollar subsidy package in an effort to lure Foxconn to Wisconsin, which the company ultimately accepted.

Foxconn promised a $10 billion investment in Wisconsin and the creation of 13,000 jobs

Foxconn originally promised to build a Generation 10.5 facility that would manufacture large LCD screens. The project was to be an investment of up to $10 billion that would deliver up to 13,000 jobs.

The state legislature passed a $2.85 billion tax incentive package that required Foxconn to meet certain hiring and capital investment benchmarks during the next 10 years in order to receive the tax credits.

The company also received a $150 million break in sales taxes, bringing the total state package to $3 billion.

But the company pivoted away from the large screens and the 13,000 jobs never materialized. Instead, about 1,000 workers are now at the site assembling servers and other electronic products.

Under Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, the incentive package was changed to reflect the reduced size of the company's plans. It’s been estimated that more than a billion dollars of taxpayer money has gone toward supporting the deal but in 2021, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. approved a much smaller package, which included:

Story continues

The tax credits went down from $2.85 billion to $80 million.

The job goal number came down from 13,000 statewide to 1,454.

The capital investment has also gone down from $10 billion to $672.8 million.

The tax credits are still performance based. In order for Foxconn to receive tax credits, it must meet certain hiring and capital investment measures.

President Donald Trump (second from left) is joined by Gov. Scott Walker (left), Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou and House Speaker Paul Ryan (right) June 28, 2018, during the ceremonial groundbreaking for Foxconn's factory in Mount Pleasant.

President Donald Trump, Gov. Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan attend ceremonial groundbreaking in 2018

Foxconn agreed to the deal in 2018 and then-President Trump came to Wisconsin for the groundbreaking.

In a memorable turn of phrase, Trump at the time dubbed the plan to build the sprawling high-tech campus "the eighth wonder of the world."

What has Foxconn built since expanding to Wisconsin?

Not what it originally promised. The facility has changed from a Generation 10.5 to a Generation 6, which normally makes screens for phones, tablets and TVs. But so far, no screens have been made.

About 100,000 masks were manufactured at the companies facility in Mount Pleasant in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been rumors that the company is developing servers for Google but that has not been confirmed by either company.

On a call with analysts in March, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said the company is planning on making electric vehicle batteries and energy storage components to support its EV facilities in Ohio.

The company has said it employs more than 1,000 people.

How much money has Foxconn paid to Wisconsin?

Aside from it's own investments in the property, Foxconn has paid millions of dollars in property taxes and has become the largest tax payer in Mount Pleasant, according to village officials.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What happened to Foxconn in Wisconsin? A timeline