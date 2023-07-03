Here's What SKP Resources Bhd's (KLSE:SKPRES) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at SKP Resources Bhd's (KLSE:SKPRES) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SKP Resources Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM181m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM428m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, SKP Resources Bhd has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured SKP Resources Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From SKP Resources Bhd's ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by SKP Resources Bhd's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 58% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On SKP Resources Bhd's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 15% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for SKP Resources Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

