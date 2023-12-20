Here's how SNAP eligibility and benefits are different in 2024
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food benefits to eligible low-income families. The benefits are sent through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and help supplement grocery budgets so families can afford nutritious food.
Last year, an average of 41.2 million Americans received SNAP benefits at any given month.
At the beginning of each fiscal year (Oct. 1), the U.S. Department of Agriculture adjusts SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards. These changes are based on the cost of living, or the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living.
In October, SNAP benefits increased 12.5% compared to the previous year, according to Forbes Advisor. Eligibility requirements are also set to change, following the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) signed by President Joe Biden in June.
Here's what you need to know about changes to SNAP:
Changes to eligibility by age
Able-bodied adults without dependents between ages 51 and 52 must prove they are actively working, training or in school in order to qualify for SNAP benefits this year. This requirement will expand to age 54 starting in October 2024.
Exemptions to this new rule exist for some able-bodied adults without dependents. Pregnant people, homeless individuals, veterans, those with a physical or mental limitation and people aged 24 or younger and in foster care on their 18th birthday are exempt.
What is the maximum income of someone eligible for SNAP?
The size of a family’s SNAP benefit is based on its income and certain expenses. According to GoBankingRates, these are the maximum gross monthly incomes a household can make in order to qualify.
One-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $1,580
Alaska: $1,973
Hawaii: $1,817
Two-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $2,137
Alaska: $2,670
Hawaii: $2,457
Three-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $2,694
Alaska: $3,366
Hawaii: $3,098
Four-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $3,250
Alaska: $4,063
Hawaii: $3,738
Five-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $3,807
Alaska: $4,760
Hawaii: $4,378
Six-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $4,364
Alaska: $5,456
Hawaii: $5,018
Seven-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $4,921
Alaska: $6,153
Hawaii: $5,659
Eight-person household:
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $5,478
Alaska: $6,849
Hawaii: $6,299
Each Additional Member
48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $557
Alaska: $697
Hawaii: $641
What is the maximum SNAP allotment for 2024?
Maximum allotments have increased for the 48 contiguous states along with Washington, DC, Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Hawaii is the only location with a decreased maximum allotment from the previous year. A family of four would now see a maximum payment of $1,759 in Hawaii.
The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. is the same as 2023 at $23.
Here are the maximum allotments for SNAP in 48 states and Washington, DC — between Oct. 2023 to Sep. 2024 — according to the USDA:
Household size 1: $291
Household size 2: $535
Household size 3: $766
Household size 4: $973
Household size 5: $1,155
Household size 6: $1,386
Household size 7: $1,532
Household size 8: $1,751
Each additional person: $219
How to qualify for SNAP benefits?
To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state you currently reside in and meet certain requirements.
Details of eligibility are outlined by the USDA here.
