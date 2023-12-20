Here's how SNAP eligibility and benefits are different in 2024

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food benefits to eligible low-income families. The benefits are sent through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and help supplement grocery budgets so families can afford nutritious food.

Last year, an average of 41.2 million Americans received SNAP benefits at any given month.

At the beginning of each fiscal year (Oct. 1), the U.S. Department of Agriculture adjusts SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards. These changes are based on the cost of living, or the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living.

In October, SNAP benefits increased 12.5% compared to the previous year, according to Forbes Advisor. Eligibility requirements are also set to change, following the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) signed by President Joe Biden in June.

Here's what you need to know about changes to SNAP:

Changes to eligibility by age

Able-bodied adults without dependents between ages 51 and 52 must prove they are actively working, training or in school in order to qualify for SNAP benefits this year. This requirement will expand to age 54 starting in October 2024.

Exemptions to this new rule exist for some able-bodied adults without dependents. Pregnant people, homeless individuals, veterans, those with a physical or mental limitation and people aged 24 or younger and in foster care on their 18th birthday are exempt.

What is the maximum income of someone eligible for SNAP?

The size of a family’s SNAP benefit is based on its income and certain expenses. According to GoBankingRates, these are the maximum gross monthly incomes a household can make in order to qualify.

One-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $1,580

Alaska: $1,973

Hawaii: $1,817

Two-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $2,137

Alaska: $2,670

Hawaii: $2,457

Three-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $2,694

Alaska: $3,366

Hawaii: $3,098

Four-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $3,250

Alaska: $4,063

Hawaii: $3,738

Five-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $3,807

Alaska: $4,760

Hawaii: $4,378

Six-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $4,364

Alaska: $5,456

Hawaii: $5,018

Seven-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $4,921

Alaska: $6,153

Hawaii: $5,659

Eight-person household:

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $5,478

Alaska: $6,849

Hawaii: $6,299

Each Additional Member

48 States, District of Columbia, Guam, Virgin Islands: $557

Alaska: $697

Hawaii: $641

What is the maximum SNAP allotment for 2024?

Maximum allotments have increased for the 48 contiguous states along with Washington, DC, Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hawaii is the only location with a decreased maximum allotment from the previous year. A family of four would now see a maximum payment of $1,759 in Hawaii.

The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. is the same as 2023 at $23.

Here are the maximum allotments for SNAP in 48 states and Washington, DC — between Oct. 2023 to Sep. 2024 — according to the USDA:

Household size 1: $291

Household size 2: $535

Household size 3: $766

Household size 4: $973

Household size 5: $1,155

Household size 6: $1,386

Household size 7: $1,532

Household size 8: $1,751

Each additional person: $219

How to qualify for SNAP benefits?

To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state you currently reside in and meet certain requirements.

Details of eligibility are outlined by the USDA here.

