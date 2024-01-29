Here's What To Make Of Sportradar Group's (NASDAQ:SRAD) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sportradar Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = €77m ÷ (€1.4b - €288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Sportradar Group has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sportradar Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Sportradar Group in recent years. The company has consistently earned 7.0% for the last three years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 59% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Sportradar Group's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And in the last year, the stock has given away 21% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Sportradar Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

