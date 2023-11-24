Here's What We Like About Surge Energy's (TSE:SGY) Upcoming Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Surge Energy's shares on or after the 29th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Surge Energy has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current stock price of CA$8.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Surge Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Surge Energy's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Surge Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 45% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Surge Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Surge Energy also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Surge Energy's dividend payments per share have declined at 18% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Surge Energy is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Surge Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Surge Energy is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Surge Energy, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Surge Energy (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

