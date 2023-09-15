Here's when T.J. Maxx is opening in Rehoboth Beach

"Maxxinistas" are days from being able to rifle through apparel for steep deals in Rehoboth Beach.

T.J. Maxx is opening its Coastal Highway location on Oct. 1, according to the company's website. The store is in a small shopping center along the highway's north lanes west of Holland Glade Road.

T.J. Maxx is splitting the former Kmart building with Aldi, the German grocer. Aldi opened its first Sussex County store there in 2021. The shopping area also has PetSmart and Chick-fil-A. andThat! closed earlier this summer after its parent company, the Christmas Tree Shops, filed for bankruptcy.

A T.J. Maxx in December 2022. The chain is opening on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach on Oct. 1.

T.J. Maxx is a leading "off-price" retailer, meaning most of its products are bought from vendors' excess inventory at discounted prices. The stores pass off much of that savings to consumers. They thrive on turning inventory quickly, forcing customers into a now or never decision when parsing through products in-store. The stores have everything from men's and women's clothing to kitchenware, linens, crafts and furniture.

T.J. Maxx is the flagship brand for TJX Companies. Based in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX also operates Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Sierra.

At 19563 Coastal Hwy., the Rehoboth Beach store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sun. Oct. 1. Its regular listed hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

